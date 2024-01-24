What's on this Australia Day in Sutherland Shire

Australia Day 2024 events, presented by Sutherland Shire Council will run over three days.
The council provided the following information:
Sunset Cultural Ceremony - 5pm, Thursday 25 January, Woronora -
Largely led by the local Dharawal community, this event draws thousands of the local community to learn more about local Aboriginal culture and what Australia Day means for our First Nations peoples.
Start time: 5pm at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora (parking available via the nearby Tom Evans Sports Field).
Australia Day Pool Parties - from 10am, Friday 26 January, Sutherland, Engadine and Caringbah Leisure Centres
Sutherland, Engadine and Caringbah Leisure Centres will welcome visitors from 7am to 7pm, with free entry from 10am to 2pm and live entertainment throughout the day.
Sutherland Leisure Centre will definitely be the biggest of the pool parties, with several thousand expected to attend throughout the day.
Australia Day Concert - from 4pm, Friday 26 January, Cronulla Beach (fireworks from 9pm)
Our traditional Australia Day concert kicks off from 4pm right on Cronulla Beach, concluding with fireworks at 9pm.
Cronulla Vibes Concert - from 4pm, Saturday 27 January, Cronulla Beach
Local performers will be taking the stage on the day from 4pm until 9pm.
