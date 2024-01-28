St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lion Dance is a tradition for local family

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 29 2024 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
The Lion Dance and Dragon eye-dotting ceremony at Georges River's Lunar New Year celebration is the culmination of centuries of tradition.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

