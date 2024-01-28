Lion Dance is a tradition for local family

The Lion Dance and Dragon eye-dotting ceremony at Georges River's Lunar New Year celebration is the culmination of centuries of tradition.
It is also part of decades of tradition for one Georges River family, the Leungs.
Brothers Johnny and Kwan Leung are founders of the Lion Dance Kids, which teaches local children about the concepts of Kung Fu and Lion and Dragon dancing.
The brothers are carrying on a tradition of their grandfather, Kung Fu Grandmaster Leung Cheung who started the Lion Dance troupe in 1978.
Leung Cheung was a disciple of a legendary Master of Kung Fu, Ha Hon Hung, studying the Yau Kung Mun discipline of martial arts in Hong Kong.
Leung Cheung arrived in Sydney with his family in 1970's and started the Yau Kung Mun Association and establishing the Leung Cheung Martial Arts Academy in Sussex Street, Chinatown.
"My grandfather was very well-known in the local Chinese community," Johnny Leung said.
"He had a number of skills. He was a Chinese bone setter, using herbal medicine for healing," Johnny said.
"He held martial arts Tournaments and every Chinese New Year and August Moon Festival his troupe performed Lion Dance.
"My grandfather taught many students throughout the years so they continue the Chinese traditions."
Leung Cheung's son, James, Johnny's father, also studied martial arts and Lion Dancing.
"My father started learning martial arts from a very young age, so it was very natural that his children also learn and do it in a way that brought the Chinese community together," Johnny said.
Yau Kung Mun Australia has carried on its teaching and the Lion Dancing tradition for Chinese New Year for many years
"My brother and I wanted to grow the interest in Yau Kung Mun and so we created the Lion Dance Kids in a way of keeping the cultural tradition going for a new generation," Johnny said.
"We have about 60 students and also teach at Chatswood Public School and Hurstville South Public School."
Johnny said the traditional Lion Dance tells the tale of Nian, a mythical beast that likes to eat crops and terrorise the village once a year.
"The villagers are very scared and hide away," he said. "They prepare to scare away the beast. They are told that the colour red, loud noise and light and fire will scare him away. They also decided to build a costume to take on the beast.
"The beast's name Nian is also the same word for year, so in the new year, the beast comes and red and fireworks are used to frighten him away.
"The Chinese character developed from this story."
"This is what we teach at schools. Red is blood or family, loud noise is talking about your problems and to see what you are afraid of so that you can bring about prosperity."
The Lion Dance Kids have several dragon costumes.
The one which will be performing at Hurstville on Lunar New Year is the Flower Dragon or the acrobatic dragon.
"When it moves it looks like the dragon is flying through the air and visiting Hurstville," Johnny said.
"The doting of the eye is to awaken the spirit of the dragon and is done to welcome in the new year.".
