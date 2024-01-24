Georges River finalises Signifiant Tree Register

Georges River Council has finalised the Significant Tree Register.
This follows an extensive public exhibition period in 2023 where a large volume of nominations was received by the public for significant trees on private and public land.
At its meeting on Monday 18 December 2023, Council adopted 257 trees at 16 sites to be included on the Register of Significant Trees to better recognise and protect local trees of visual, botanical, ecological and historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance.
The register will be managed in accordance with Council's Tree Management Policy.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said: "We really value protecting our local flora and fauna.
"We believe that this Significant Tree Register is a step in the right direction to safeguarding Georges Rivers' trees from any adverse impacts that may be caused by the urban environment.
"We look forward to implementing the policy and thank our community for their contribution," Councillor Elmir said.
All trees in the Georges River Council area are valued and currently protected under State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021 and Council's Tree Management Policy.
The list of trees on the register can be accessed on Council's Significant Tree Register webpage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.