The St George Junior League kicked off their season with a Community Club Day at Kogarah Park on Sunday, January 21 to encourage participants to learn some new skills and meet and register with one of their nine clubs.
There were many other free activities on the day, such as a jumping castle, face painting and pass-the-ball activation, this was the second of two junior league-supported events held this January.
This event builds off their JRL Clinic and NRL player meet and greet run last year, with this year's event being presented by St George DRL and supported by St George JRFL.
The final batch of junior representative trials have also taken place with the Dragons SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup, Andrew Johns Cup, Laurie Daley Cup and under-16s development squads taking to the field.
The Dragons sides faced off against the Sea Eagles at Narrabeen last Saturday with the Dragons SG Ball side continuing their strong trial form with a handy win over the Sea Eagles.
NRL trainees Finau Latu and Loko Pasifiki Tonga both proved handfuls in their limited minutes with the duo combining to lay on a first-half four-pointer.
Australian Schoolboys Jacob Halangahu made his presence known along with tearaway prop Ryan Hutchinson and outside backs Tyler Peckham-Harris and Jesse Williams.
The Dragons Harold Matthews outfit also finished atop the Sea Eagles whilst the Tarsha Gale and Lisa Fiaola squads went down-their competition starts February 3 against Penrith away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.