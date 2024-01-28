St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 29 2024 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
Junior Dragons teams playing at the 2023 post season development gala at Scarborough Park. Picture John Veage
The St George Junior League kicked off their season with a Community Club Day at Kogarah Park on Sunday, January 21 to encourage participants to learn some new skills and meet and register with one of their nine clubs.

