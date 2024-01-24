5 Biggest disappointments in BBL 13

We run down our five biggest disappointments from BBL 13, with poor performances, discipline issues and the weather all featuring.

The regular season in the Big Bash has come and gone, with the BBL bringing all of the thrills and spills we have come to expect from one of the biggest domestic T20 competitions in the world.

With many of the returning heroes from Australia's stunning Cricket World Cup win turning out for a number of sides, the best of the best was really on show. However, while a competition like the Big Bash champions the best of cricket, we also saw our fair share of disappointments.

Here, we run down our five biggest disappointments from BBL 13, with poor performances, discipline issues and the weather all featuring.

Renegades vs Scorchers abandoned

There is nothing worse than when the weather sees a hotly-anticipated match cancelled. However, you can double down on this frustration when it seems like everything is against the match taking place.

This was the fate of the Melbourne Renegades' clash with the Perth Scorchers as the match was abandoned due to an 'unsafe wet pitch'.

Just 6.5 overs were bowled before the game was abandoned, but many questioned why more was not done to protect the pitch with extra covers likely helping to alleviate the worst of the rain.

This was especially true as the forecast in the area was for rain, meaning it hardly came as a surprise when the downpour came in.

While the match was a major disappointment for those that went to the stadium and tuned in at home, hopefully it serves as the last time ample covers are not used.

Laurie Evans jetting off

Laurie Evans was in supreme form for the Perth Scorchers as they battled to ensure they defend the crown they secured last year.

With 292 runs in seven innings at 58.40, Evans was taking the attack to the opposition in each match as he notched three 50s alongside 29 fours and 16 sixes. With the Scorchers ending the regular season in third, Evans played a vital role in Perth making the finals.

However, that is as far as Evans will go with the squad after he was required to leave for ILT20 duty. Alongside Evans, Zak Crawley has also departed after linking up with England for Test duty India.

The Scorchers have since brought in Marcus Harris as a replacement, while Stephen Eskinazi returned to the side.

However, with 292 runs for Evans and 155 runs for Crawley, the pair will be missed in the finals.

Quinton de Kock's struggles

Quinton de Kock is one of the premier batsmen in world cricket, with his ability to grind out scores as impressive as his penchant for going big.

However, de Kock only managed 104 runs in six innings at 17.33 in a tough stint with the Melbourne Renegades. His woes coincided with a very tough campaign for Melbourne, with the side finishing in seventh with six points.

To add insult to injury for de Kock, when he was missing for the Renegades against the Melbourne Stars, his side came out on top, winning by six wickets.

De Kock was central to South Africa's brilliant run to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals in India last year as he notched 594 runs at 59.40, with this only helping to make his struggles in Australia more disappointing.

Sydney's lack of thunder

BBL12 ended with the Sydney Thunder finishing the regular season in fourth with seven wins from 14 matches. Their exploits earned them a place in the Eliminator and, while they did lose, things looked good with bookmakers predicting a big BBL13 for the Thunder.

Consistent appearances in the playoff stages of the BBL shows the sides were always there or there about, but they fell apart in the 2023/24 season. A single win in 10 outings saw them slump to eighth on the ladder to collect the unwanted wooden spoon.

The likes of Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams starred for the side, but a lot of players that left a lot to be desired. A lack of support for Sams with the ball and batsmen that could pick up the slack if Hales and Bancroft failed ultimately hurt the Thunder.

They deserved bottom of the ladder after their woeful season, and all their efforts will be on ensuring they do not disappoint in the same way next season.

Tom Curran's disciplinary issue

Tom Curran was banned for four BBL matches for intimidating an umpire. Curran was warned not to run on the pitch during practice before a clash with the Hobart Hurricanes. Umpire Muhammad Quesrshi stood next to the stumps to try to stop Curran as he ran in, but he had to move out of the way to avoid colliding with the bowler.

Curran was handed a four-match ban with his appeal against this ban was rejected.

Curran apologised for the interaction, but it was still disappointing to see such an experienced player in all forms of the game banned for such an offence.