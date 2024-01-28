STG City FC to build on success

St George City FC is the fourth St George and Sutherland Shire football club playing in the Football NSW SAP, NPL Youth and NPL Senior Competitions.
The club was formed in late 2015 and first competed in the FNSW State League in 2016 winning the Minor Premiership and Grand Final.
The club has enjoyed phenomenal success since its formation and continues to provide an environment of football excellence.
They were the 2022 NSW League One Champions and in 2023 were promoted to NPL Men's competition playing out of Penshurst Park.
In season 2023 St George City FC surprised the competition finishing in fifth place on the ladder, with 51 points from seven loses from their 30 games played.
The club's first home game will be a tough round 1 clash against Rockdale Ilinden on Saturday, February 17.
Round 5 will feature the club's anticipated clash against local rivals St George FC at Penshurst Park on Sunday, March 10.
