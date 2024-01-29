Swimming with the Cronulla Seabirds

Over 25 years ago, three lady members of the Cronulla Surf Club decided they would ocean swim every Sunday, all year round, from the steps of the club.
They called themselves the Cronulla Seabirds and since then, by word of mouth, the group has grown into a large, enthusiastic social swimming club, having close to 100 members involved at one time or another.
Membership means wearing a blue club costume with the Seabird logo ( by Wayne Elstub ) as well as a yellow Seabird swim cap.
These were introduced with safety and the well being of swimmers in mind, encouraging them to stay together, feel connected and secure, and to easily look out for each other. Participating members are of all ages and abilities.
The youngest member has been a 10 year old, through to those in their 70s- Age is just a number.
Some swim short distances and some complete the full circumnavigation of Shark Island- depending on the prevailing weather and surf conditions, the swim direction can sometimes heads to North Cronulla and as far as The Wall.
You can always find a swimmer of similar abilities.
Seabird Wolly Negroh said they see the Seabirds continuing to grow in the future and that more people should experience the beauty and enjoyment of ocean swimming with a friendly non-competitive and supportive group.
"Our undertaking is to further promote the healthy and interesting sport of ocean swimming and create a greater awareness of the benefits -socially, emotionally and athletically- of ocean swimming at Cronulla beach." he said
"We have all bonded over our enthusiasm of the ocean and the satisfaction we get from completing an ocean swim. It has brought us all together over the years and everyone experiences a sense of achievement and enjoyment from swimming with the Seabirds."
Over the years 'away' swims have always been part of the activities - Noosa, Byron Bay, Bondi, Mollymook, Heron Island, Fiji and Hawaii. And of course the local 2.3 Shark Island Swim and the Bundeena to Cronulla 3.5 swim.
Seabirds endeavour to swim every Sunday of the year despite the weather conditions.
They feel a certain satisfaction, bonding and sense of achievement in completing an ocean swim together. Anyone who wishes to discover its challenges and joys, in a sociable, non competitive and supportive group, is welcome.
New members are encouraged, and any enquiries can be directed to Betty Lyon: lyon.park@hotmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.