Alice takes fundraising to the next level for Cerebral Palsy research

St George resident Alice Kwong is taking fund-raising to the next level, supporting children and young adults with disabilities to climb to the top of Australia's highest mountain.
Alice, who is an Executive Board Member of the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre, is taking part in the Krazy Kosci Klimb to raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.
She will be supporting 11 children with Cerebral Palsy, taking turns with a team of supporters to push them in wheelchairs up to the summit of Mount Koscuiszko on Saturday, February 10.
Funds raised on the day will go to providing critical support to to Cerebral Palsy Alliance for physiologists, specialised equipment, and programs to empower children and adults with physical disabilities.
They will reach the summit of Mount Kosciuszko by walking, using walking aids, or pushing wheelchairs the entire 18km round-trip journey to the top at 2,228m, which will take approximately 10 hours.
Alice is taking time out from her full-time job as a lawyer for Amazon to support the event.
"I have a very sedentary desk job so this will be a challenge and be active," she said.
Alice has been in training at the gym for the climb including working-out on the treadmill, stepping machine and pushing a weighted sled up and down the gym.
For the past ten years, ALice has raised money for Steptember, taking 10,000 steps a day to raise funds for life-changing research into Cerebral Palsy.
Because of her fundraising for Steptember she was invited to take part in the Krazy Kosci Klimb.
"It's actually the most common disability," Alice said. "There is no cure so the only option is to raise funds for research.
"I'm not a scientist so the only thing I can do is raise money for this cause.
"I'm so excited to support kids with cerebral palsy to achieve their goal of climbing Mount Kosciuszko. Each step we take up the mountain will bring them closer to making their dreams a reality."
"The Cerebral Palsy Alliance and the Krazy Kosci Klimb play a critical role in transforming the lives of people with disabilities, and I encourage our community to get involved and do whatever we can to support them. We can empower people with disabilities and inspire meaningful change together."
To learn more about Cerebral Palsy and sponsor Alice, visit: https://www.krazykosciklimb.com.au/fundraisers/AliceKwong
