2024 Shark Island Swim

The 7News Sydney Shark Island Swim event is back on the calendar for 2024 with swimmers preparing for a big February 4 Sunday.
The day includes the 2.3km Ace Gutters Cronulla SLSC Shark Island Swim with a 10.30 start and the 1km Pulse Cronulla Beach Fun Swim starting at 8,30am.
Due to Ocean conditions being variable there is an alternate date if the swims are not able to be held which is Sunday February 25.
The 2024 2.3 km Shark Island Swim will once again have an Elite Wave where you must be able to swim the 2.3 km distance in under 34 minutes for males and under 35 minutes for females.
On-line entries close 4.00 pm Saturday February 3 2024 and there will be no late registrations available on race day.
The 2023 2.3km Shark Island men's race was taken out by Wanda SLSC competitors Nicholas Middleton (28.31) and the women's by eight times race champion Taylar Puskaric (31.49)
Kai Robertson and Frances Shires took out the 1km race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.