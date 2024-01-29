St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
2024 Shark Island Swim

John Veage
By John Veage
January 29 2024 - 12:17pm
Competitors at the start of the 2023 Shark Island Swim. Picture John Veage
The 7News Sydney Shark Island Swim event is back on the calendar for 2024 with swimmers preparing for a big February 4 Sunday.

