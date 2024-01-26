St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River community champions honoured on Australia Day

By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 26 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 12:58pm
Georges River Council's Australia Day Awards, have recognised three outstanding community champions - Daniel Su of Hurstville, Vaughn Vaios Arambatzis of Connells Point, and Michael Flanagan of Lugarno.

