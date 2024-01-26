Georges River community champions honoured on Australia Day

Georges River Council's Australia Day Awards, have recognised three outstanding community champions - Daniel Su of Hurstville, Vaughn Vaios Arambatzis of Connells Point, and Michael Flanagan of Lugarno.
The trio were presented with their awards at the Marana Auditorium at Hurstville today, January 26
The community champions were selected from community nominations in two award categories: Young Citizen of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir announced two recipients of the Young Citizen of the Year award, Hurstville's Daniel Su and Vaughn Vaios Arambatzis of Connells Point
"Our Volunteer of the Year is Michael Flanagan, who many in our community will know as an outstanding and civic-minded volunteer who has served the Georges River community for more than two decades," Councillor Elmir said.
"I would like to congratulate Michael, Vaughn, and Daniel for their recognition in these awards and extend my thanks to each of them for their wonderful contributions to the Georges River community."
Young Citizen of the Year Vaughn Vaios Arambatzis - 'community for a cause'
During the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, 12-year-old Vaughn Vaios Arambatzisi of Connells Point turned a simple school project into an outstanding environmental initiative with only a bucket and a sign outside his home asking neighbours to drop off recyclable containers.
Vaughn, now 15, began collecting recyclable containers in June 2020, initially cashing them in via the NSW Government Return and Earn scheme and donating the proceeds to the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home to help animals in our community.
Through Vaughn's passion and innovation, and a micro-grant from Georges River Council, Vaughn expanded his recycling project and ensured his community initiative could continue for many years to come.
In June 2022, Vaughn used funds received from his Georges River Council Micro Grant to purchase signage and Purple Bins for locations around his neighbourhood.
Since the first bucket was placed outside his home, Vaughn has enlisted many members of the community to recycle with him and ensures that every single cent raised goes directly to Sydney Dogs and Cats Home.
As time went by, Vaughn's initiative gained increasing traction in the community through word-of-mouth and in October 2020, Oatley MP Mark Coure visited Vaughn to make a donation. From Mr Coure's subsequent Facebook post and parliamentary mention, media coverage ensued, and the Purple Bins project grew into a network of six bins, with over $3,500 raised so far.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir congratulated the Year 10 student on his recognition as Georges River's Young Citizen of the Year.
"Vaughn exemplifies the spirit of community service we aim to celebrate with these awards with his innovative recycling initiative and fundraising pursuits," Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir said.
"Vaughn is an outstanding example of a young man who creates positive change for the world around him, and of someone who has created opportunities for community connection during what was otherwise a time of social isolation for many.
"Vaughn's Purple Bins project not only raises awareness about the importance of recycling but also showcases the positive outcomes that are possible when a community unites for a shared cause."
Young Citizen of the Year Daniel Su - 'elevating youth to help the homeless'
Hurstville resident and Sydney Boys High School student Daniel Su has been named one of Georges River's Young Citizens of the Year for 2024 for his exceptional commitment to community service, leadership, and social activism.
Throughout 2023, Daniel served as the Chairperson of the Community Services Committee (CSC) at Sydney Boys High School, leading a student executive committee and organising numerous fundraising events, including BBQs, bake sales, movie nights, and donation collections in the Sydney CBD.
Under Daniel's leadership, the CSC raised nearly $40,000 for 13 charities, demonstrating Daniel's ability to mobilise fellow students to drive positive change.
Daniel's commitment to civic service extends beyond the school walls. In 2023, he founded Help Elevate Youth (HEY), a youth-led not-for-profit organisation that supports people experiencing homelessness in Sydney.
In addition to his work with HEY, Daniel served as the Chief Financial Officer for Dear Asian Youth, an organisation dedicated to intersectional activism, equality, and equity. He was also recently selected to join the Youth Advisory Committee for Georges River Council, showcasing his commitment to local governance and community development in Georges River.
Some of Daniel's many other achievements include being selected for the Inner Sydney Voice Young Leader Program, participating in a CSIRO internship in designing high-performance computer programs, and undertaking a research internship at the University of Sydney focusing on machine learning and deep learning algorithms.
"We are proud to honour Daniel as the Georges River Young Citizen of the Year for 2024," Councillor Elmir said.
"Daniel's dedication to addressing social inequality through HEY demonstrates a level of maturity and empathy well beyond his years. Daniel is a fantastic example of someone who strives to make a significant and positive impact on the world around him. His commitment to various causes and his entrepreneurial spirit makes him a true role model."
Volunteer of the Year Michael Flanagan - 'compassion in action'
From Riverwood residents experiencing hardship to flood victims in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Lugarno resident Michael Flanagan has been a beacon of hope and compassion for many in times of crisis.
The longstanding St Vincent de Paul Society volunteer's actions have spanned more than two decades. Through the charity's Peakhurst branch, the grandfather-of-six has provided support to hundreds of disadvantaged individuals and families in Georges River.
Each week for 21 years, Michael has delivered food, whitegoods, and other essential items donated by his fellow parishioners at Our Lady of Fatima at Peakhurst to people in need, including people who have suffered because of homelessness, disability, mental health, incarceration, and domestic violence.
For the past eight years, Mike has also acted in a leadership role as President of the St Vincent de Paul Peakhurst Conference, organising and managing home visits, coordinating volunteers, and overseeing appeals. His fellow volunteers credit his communication style and ability to build rapport as the reason for an increase in the number of volunteers under his leadership.
Each Christmas, Michael coordinates food and gift donations from his fellow parishioners and other sources to create hampers for families in need, which he and other volunteers personally deliver to provide some Christmas cheer to people doing it tough.
After the devastating floods that struck Lismore and the surrounding Northern Rivers region in 2022, Michael travelled from Lugarno to Lismore and played a crucial role in delivering a donation of more than $10,000 from his church to help flood victims impacted by the natural disaster.
"Michael exemplifies the true spirit of volunteerism, and I would like to thank him for his longstanding community service and his remarkable ability to mobilise support for people in need," Councillor Elmir said.
"For more than two decades, Michael has helped people in our community who need it most, including people who have escaped homelessness or domestic violence, people struggling to make ends meet, or people living with mental illness.
"He has helped families find their feet by hand delivering donated items they could not otherwise afford themselves - fridges, washing machines, dining tables - everyday yet essential items that can make a huge difference to people's lives," he said.
"Michael is a wonderful example of compassion in action. He has personally contributed countless hours of community service to the Georges River community, and our community is greater for having Michael in it."
