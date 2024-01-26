Elouera surf club's Andrew McKellar awarded honour for rescue water craft roles

Andrew McKellar, of Cronulla, was awarded the Emergency Services Medal in the Australia Day Honours for his service to surf lifesaving, particularly for his roles as a jetski and IRB operator, trainer and manager.
Mr McKellar, who retired last year after 36 years as a police officer, has been an active patrolling member of Elouera Surf Life Saving Club since 2004 and Surf Life Saving Sydney Branch's Rescue Water Craft team since 2008.
The award citation said, in each role, he continues to serve as a frontline emergency responder, while also progressively increasing the level of support he provides to other lifesavers at the operational support, education and management levels.
"He is widely regarded as professional, technically competent, reliable and inclusive. Over the past 18 years Mr McKellar has logged over 2100 hours of frontline patrol hours.
"On lifesaving patrols he is the inflatable rescue boat driver (IRB) and in 2008 he became a RWC operator with SLS Sydney.
"Mr McKellar has conducted many rescues on both crafts, setting the example that crafts need to be on the water and inside the surf zone to be truly rescue ready."
Mr McKellar was also on the frontline in the 2019 bushfire emergency and flood responses in 2020 and 2021.
"To support other frontline lifesavers, Mr McKellar became an IRB trainer in 2008 and a RWC trainer in 2011," the citation said.
"In 2018 he was appointed as coordinator of SLS Sydney's RWC operations and has seen an expansion of operations from two to four locations, and two to seven crafts.
"Mr McKellar's organisational skills and dedication to training ensure SLS Sydney has well-maintained crafts and personnel available year-round, including for out-of-hours callouts and extended patrols during peak periods.
"Mr McKellar is also the director of Lifesaving at Elouera SLSC, member of SLS Sydney's Life Saving Committee and on the Lifesaving Standing Committee at SLSNSW.
"In June 2023 Mr McKellar retired after serving 36 years in the NSW Police Force, including 26 years in technical surveillance.
"Mr McKellar contributes his technical expertise in radio communications, access control and CCTV to Elouera, SLS Sydney and SLSNSW."
