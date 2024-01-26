St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Elouera surf club's Andrew McKellar awarded honour for rescue water craft roles

By Murray Trembath
Updated January 27 2024 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
Andrew McKellar rides a rescue water craft (jetski) through the waves. Picture supplied
Andrew McKellar, of Cronulla, was awarded the Emergency Services Medal in the Australia Day Honours for his service to surf lifesaving, particularly for his roles as a jetski and IRB operator, trainer and manager.

