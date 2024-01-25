St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day Honours for St George and Shire residents

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day Honours for St George and Shire residents
Australia Day Honours for St George and Shire residents

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.