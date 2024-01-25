Bayside's Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony at Ramsgate Beach

Bayside Council's first Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony was held this morning at Ramsgate Beach.
It brought community members together to respectfully honour the survival of Australia's First Nations People and their culture.
The ceremony was held overlooking the bay and reflected on the declaration of Australia as terra nullius and to mourn those lives lost in the Frontier Wars.
Welcome to Country was by Aunty Barbara Simms who also provided a short history of the area. There was also a flag raising and a smoking ceremony.
Bayside Council will welcome 60 new citizens from 30 countries at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony today in the Rockdale Town Hall that also marks the 75th anniversary of Australian citizenships.
The Bayside Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year will also be announced.
Council's traditional Australia Day family celebration will takes place at the Botany Aquatic Centre from 10am.
This will also include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, Didgeridoo performances and dancing as well as Australian wildlife displays. There will also be inflatable slides for children and the young at heart, as well as musical performances by Azra and Jellybean Jam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.