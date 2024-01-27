Weekly Wrap: Morrison quits, Australia Day honours for our residents

Hello readers,
Scott Morrison's long-anticipated resignation from federal politics was the big news this week, with attention quickly turning to who will be his likely successor in the seat of Cook. The Leader also secured a one-on-one interview with the former Prime Minister.
Australia Day events also dominated the news with many St George and Sutherland residents receiving Australia Day honours. Among the citizens singled out were Rosemary Burke of Sutherland and Sutherland Shire deputy mayor Carol Provan.
In the lead-up to Australia Day, about 1500 people attended the Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony in Burnum Burnum Sanctuary at Woronora on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Georges River Council is set to host Sydney Metro's biggest council-led Lunar New Year celebration as it welcomes the Year of the Dragon on Saturday, February 3 at Hurstville.
