Updated | Girl, 16, loses life in boating accident at Grays Point

Update
A 16-year-old girl has died in hospital following a collision between two tinnies on the Hacking River at Grays Point this morning.
A police statement said, just after 10.15am, emergency services were called to Swallow Rock, Grays Point, following reports two small aluminium vessels had collided.
"A 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to St George Hospital where she died," the statement said.
"Two teenage boys, both aged 16 were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
"The vessels have been seized for examination and an investigation into the circumstance surrounding this incident has commenced.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Earlier
A 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition following a collision between two tinnies on the Hacking River at Grays Point this morning.
Two boys, also aged 16, who were involved in the accident, were taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple ambulances attended the Grays Point boat ramp after receiving reports of the accident shortly after 10am.
"A teenage girl has been treated at the scene and taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition," she said.
"The Toll / Ambulance Rescue Helicopter winched a doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene and assessed the patient before she was taken by road to hospital."
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Grays Point boat ramp shortly after 10.15am and found two tinnies had collided.
"A 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition," she said.
"Two teenage boys - both aged 16 - were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended the scene, and the Police Marine Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."
