St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Red-bellied black snake 'wanders in and out of family home' at Engadine

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 30 2024 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Red Bellied Black snake caught at Engadine. Picture supplied
The Red Bellied Black snake caught at Engadine. Picture supplied

Firefighters captured a venomous red-bellied black snake after receiving a distress call that it was "wandering in and out of a family home" in Engadine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.