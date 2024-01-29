Red-bellied black snake 'wanders in and out of family home' at Engadine

Firefighters captured a venomous red-bellied black snake after receiving a distress call that it was "wandering in and out of a family home" in Engadine.
The specially trained Fire and Rescue NSW crew at Menai station went to the home in Kanandah Road after the call came in about 6pm.
They set about tracking down the 1.5 metre snake, which by that time was at the rear of the property.
"It was a tricky job as it slithered in and out of foliage," FRNSW captain, Brady Clarke, said.
"When we snared the slippery customer, we noticed it was in pain, thanks to a tick attached to its back, Captain Clarke, said.
"We were extra cautious as a venomous snake in a cranky mood can be especially dangerous.
"The snake had a lump on its back, so we contacted our friends at wildlife rescue organisation, WIRES, who took the reptile off our hands at the fire station for further medical treatment and x-rays today."
Selected FRNSW stations are trained in snake handling.
Captain Clarke said it had been a busy snake season in the shire.
"We've done about five calls this week, so far...we're mainly encountering Diamond Pythons, Common Tree Snakes and red-bellied black snakes," he said.
FRNSW advises residents not to approach snakes if they pose a danger and to contact Triple-Zero (000) or WIRES.
