Sutherland Shire SES commander John Gonzalez honoured on Australia Day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 27 2024 - 11:02am, first published 10:16am
Sutherland Shire SES commander John Gonzalez. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire SES commander John Gonzalez, who has given 36 years service as a volunteer to the organisation, was awarded the Emergency Service Medal in the Australia Day Honours.

