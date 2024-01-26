Sutherland Shire SES commander John Gonzalez honoured on Australia Day

Sutherland Shire SES commander John Gonzalez, who has given 36 years service as a volunteer to the organisation, was awarded the Emergency Service Medal in the Australia Day Honours.
Mr Gonzalez has fulfilled this role while working full-time as a NSW Ambulance paramedic for 29 years.
SES commissioner Carlene York congratulated Mr Gonzalez and thanked him for his ongoing service to the community, both locally and intrastate.
Ms York said Mr Gonzalez and a second SES medal recipient,Geoff Hanson from Tamworth, were "inspirational for their peers in orange".
"These awards recognise John and Geoff's selflessness, and the tenacity they uphold through volunteering to assist their communities in times of need," she said.
"Using their skills in several fields of expertise, they have not only assisted during recent floods and storms but have supported their communities throughout the past three decades."
The commissioner said Mr Gonzalez had been a member of the NSW SES for 36 years, and played a key role in increasing the service's capabilities in Sutherland Shire and pioneering the SES ranking system.
"He is also a highly skilled in-water flood rescue operator and offers invaluable support and training to upskill other volunteers," she said.
Mr Gonzalez said he was grateful to be able to help his local community.
"It has been a privilege to mentor other members and help units reach their full potential," he said.
Mr Gonzalez has also been an NSW Ambulance paramedic for 29 years, utilising his broad skill set to save lives.
"I'm lucky some of the skills I can contribute go hand in hand between both organisations," he said.
