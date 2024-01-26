Photos | Blakey Johnston named Citizen of Year as shire celebrates Australia Day

Inspirational surfer Blakey Johnston has been named Citizen of the Year as Sutherland Shire celebrates Australia Day in many ways.
A beautiful sunrise was followed by the Jane McGrath beach run at Wanda, surfing and Nipper carnival at North Cronulla Beach and citizenship and Citizen of the Year ceremony at The Pavilion Sutherland, before pool parties and the Cronulla Park concert.
In a blow to the celebrations, the fireworks display, which was to take place at the end of the concert has been cancelled due to a big ocean swell making it unsafe to operate from the barge.
RELATED:
Citizen of the Year Blakey Johnston broke the world record for the world's longest surf session in March 2023, surfing for 40 hours and 7 minutes, catching more than 700 waves.
The former professional surfer's goal was to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health initiatives and suicide prevention through the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.
Johnston was announced as the Citizen of the Year at Sutherland Shire Council's Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre.
Jenson Wade was named Young Citizen of the Year, Sutherland Shire Toy Restoration Centre the Community Group of the Year and SSC Community Nursery volunteer propagation specialists the Environmental Citizen of the Year.
A council statement said Blakey Johnston had been "an unwavering source of inspiration and support for the shire community over the past three decades, particularly in the realm of youth mental health".
"Notably, Blakey's remarkable 40-hour surf challenge raised widespread awareness about mental health issues and generated funds for local youth support programs.
"As the owner of the Cronulla Surfing Academy, Blakey has taught countless young surfers, nurturing their passion for the sport.
"His personal challenges, including 100-mile runs in the national park, serve as a testament to his determination.
"Blakey's commitment in the realm of youth mental health and surfing is unwavering and makes him an exemplary local hero."
The council's statement on the other award recipients said:
Jenson Wade has been a keen environmentalist since he was seven.
"During COVID he became particularly interested in waste in our local waterways and started a social media campaign to encourage people to pick up their rubbish and prevent pollution. Jenson organised a clean-up in partnership with So Shire of an area of the Woolooware Shared pathway overflowing with rubbish.
"He enlisted friends, local businesses and promoted the event on Facebook. This led to 30 volunteers collecting 162kg of rubbish from the area.
"The first seven-year-old to speak at a council meeting, Jenson was successful in persuading the council to manufacture and install new bins by the end of the year. He is already working on his 2024 plan."
Sutherland Shire Toy Restoration Centre, in Jannali, "is a group of retirees who volunteer their time to sell and repair toys that have been donated by the community.
"One hundred per cent of the shop's profits made through the restored donated toys goes back into several community groups for distribution to underprivileged families in Sutherland Shire.
"All the volunteers working for this the Sutherland Shire Toy Restoration Centre in Jannali generously give up their own time to support the shop and community."
SSC Community Nursery volunteer propagation specialists consists of "four dedicated and passionate volunteers whose specialised knowledge and experience helps support the SSC Community Nursery team in production planning, propagation and identification of new plant species is aiding in the preservation of native flora.
"The team collates and logs a record of seed availability that assists in maintenance of outstanding display beds within the nursery.
"The propagation of new and endangered plant species contributes towards to the reintroduction of native plant species across the Sydney metro area to maintain a healthy plant population."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.