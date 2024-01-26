St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Council honours community champions

January 26 2024 - 3:00pm
From left, Bayside Young Citizen of the Year Dylan Adams; Bayside Citizen of the Year, Pam Richardson; and Bayside Sportsperson of the Year Award Charlotte Ryan. The other Sportsperson of the Year, Massimo Cassino was not present at the ceremony. Picture: Chris Lane
Pamela (Pam) Richardson OAM, a community volunteer from Mascot has been named Bayside Citizen of the Year 2024.

