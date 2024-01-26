Bayside Council honours community champions

Pamela (Pam) Richardson OAM, a community volunteer from Mascot has been named Bayside Citizen of the Year 2024.
Pamela has volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Randwick State Emergency Service, St Vincent de Paul Society, St Therese Catholic Church Mascot, RSL Corps of Guardians, and also served as President of the Woman's Royal Australian Army Corps.
In 2018 Pam was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for services to veterans.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said it was an honour to present the award to Pam, who has a long and dedicated history with the Mascot pre-Anzac Day Parade.
"Pam has been instrumental in delivering health and well-being to veterans and their families in Bayside for decades," Councillor Saravinovski said.
The announcement was made at an Australia Day citizenship ceremony in Rockdale Town Hall that also marked the 75th anniversary of Australian Citizenship.
Bayside Council also announced two Sportsperson of the Year Awards, one to Charlotte Ryan for her outstanding achievements in netball, and the other to Massimo Cassino an 11-year-old athlete with Cerebral Palsy who has excelled in athletics.
Charlotte was a member of South Maroubra Surf Life Saving Club and Nippers, but now regularly umpires and coaches netball teams.
Massimo is a member of the Eastern Suburbs Little Athletics, and in 2023 he finished fifth in NSW for the Primary Schools cross country event.
The Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Dylan Adams for his service as a youth advocate for young people in our community and NSW.
Dylan was a member of the Education and Aboriginal Affairs Committee's Youth Parliament in 2023. For his efforts in the Youth Parliament Program, Dylan was awarded the Adam Marshall MP Award for Leadership - recognising his outstanding leadership qualities.
Bayside Council would also like to thank Joan Bowering our outgoing Citizen of the Year 2023 for her outstanding contribution and ongoing work in our community.
