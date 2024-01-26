Bayside welcomes new citizens on Australia Day

Bayside Council welcomed 60 new citizens at its Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony at Rockdale Town Hall this morning.
The Welcome to Country was given by Uncle Brendan Kerin, which was followed by a Didgeridoo Performance and the Australian National Anthem.
Bayside residents from countries as varied at Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran and Colombia swore the Oath of Allegiance to Australia.
They were presented with their citizenship certificates by Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski and Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper.
The new citizens also received an Australian native plant growing in the council nursery.
Bayside Council General Manager, Meredith Wallace encouraged them to plant it so that it thrives and grows.
Kh Razib Rahman, who moved to Bangladesh 15 years ago became a citizen along with his wife Jannatul and daughter Kh Rasha, aged five.
"Australia is a great country," he said. "There's lots of opportunity, especially for the next generation."
Following the citizenship ceremony, the Bayside Citizen of the Year awards were announced.
Bayside Citizen of the Year, Pam Richardson who has volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Randwick State Emergency Service, St Vincent de Paul Society, St Therese Catholic Church Mascot, RSL Corps of Guardians, and also served as President of the Woman's Royal Australian Army Corps.
In 2018 Pam was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for services to veterans.
Receiving her away, Pam Richardson quoted Saint Mary MacKillop: "You never see a need without doing something about it."
Bayside Young Citizen of the Year Dylan Adams who was honoured for his service as a youth advocate for young people in our community and NSW.
There were two Bayside Sportsperson of the Year Awards this year, - Charlotte Ryan and Massimo Cassino was not present at the ceremony.
Following the ceremony everyone adjourned to the courtyard for a traditional sausage sizzle presented by the Bambara District Scouts.
Bayside's Australia Day started Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony was held at 6am at Ramsgate Beach.
It brought community members together to respectfully honour the survival of Australia's First Nations People and their culture.
The day continued with a fun family-focused day at the Botany Aquatic Centre.
