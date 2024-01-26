St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Cronulla fireworks display cancelled in Australia Day celebrations blow

By Murray Trembath
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:54pm
Fireworks at Cronulla on Australia Day 2023. Picture John Veage
The fireworks display, which was to be the climax of Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla, has been cancelled due to ocean conditions making it unsafe to operate from the barge.

