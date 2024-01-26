Photos | Australia Day concert at Cronulla another raging success

The fireworks may have had to be cancelled for safety reasons, but that didn't stop another great Australia Day concert at Cronulla.
The Leader's chief photographer John Veage captured the excitement of the day in this extensive photo gallery.
Thousands of people packed Cronulla Park, with many staking out vantage points from very early in the day.
The excitement built and the crowd was really into it when the main acts Jon Stevens, Isiah Firebrace and Paulini took to the stage.
The fireworks were cancelled due to ocean conditions making it unsafe to operate from the barge.
A statement from Sutherland Shire Council said:
"Sadly, due to heavy swell conditions, the fireworks display planned at Cronulla as part of this evening's Australia Day Concert will not be able to proceed in the interests of public safety.
"The fireworks providers have advised they are unable to safely transport and release fireworks from the barge with the heavy swell conditions.
"While we know this will be disappointing news, Sutherland Shire Council still looks forward to welcoming thousands of concert-goers to Cronulla Park for this afternoon's event, with a great line-up of on-stage entertainment on offer for attendees from 4pm."
