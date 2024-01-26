St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photos | Australia Day concert at Cronulla another raging success

By Photos by John Veage
January 27 2024 - 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fireworks may have had to be cancelled for safety reasons, but that didn't stop another great Australia Day concert at Cronulla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.