Jane McGrath Aus Day run

Australia Day means more then just having a day off its also the day that Wanda hosts its annual Australia Day 2km Championships and Jane McGrath Classic .
Jock Athletic has been running the Jane McGrath event in Cronulla for 18 years supported by Hydralyte Runulla and Crust Pizza.
The conditions were as hot as the sand as a combined start saw the whole field from the u13s to the Opens and Masters set off on the four lap 500m course. 500 metres is further than you think and by the time the runners came back from the first kilometre they were spread out.
It was a battle between Australian champions with Kyle Mason the u19 Australian champ leading home Wanda's Australian 2km Beach Run champion Kai Hammond who was making his comeback from a bout of glandular fever.
Mason, 15 years old from Gymea, also competes for Wanda SLSC and said although he likes to run in the surf lifesaving events Triathlon is where his future lies.
"The beach running helps my triathlon training. At the moment I'm in the pathways program and trying to get selected for Australia in the World Juniors," he said
"I like Sally Fitzgibbon's quote where she said it'snot the decision you make, i'ts that you put everything into making it, so it's not whether I win or not, it's that I've made the decision to do it."
Mason also won the longer 3km Jane McGrath classic which was open to the public, run, walk or crawl.
North Cronulla's junior world champion beach runner Sari McKee, who was resting an injury, took the women's title over Emma Blanch and Chloe Gentle.
