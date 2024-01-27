Fundraiser for family of teen killed in boat crash

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a teenager who died in a boating incident at Grays Point on Australia Day.
Darcy Sutherland, 16, died at St George Hospital after a collision between two tinnies on the Hacking River at Swallow Rock, in the morning of January 26. She was treated at the scene just after 10.15am but sadly lost her life in hospital.
More than $11,000 has been raised for Darcy's family on a GoFundMe campaign started by Jamil Barmania of Miranda.
"Following the tragic accident that occurred on 26 January we are raising funds for the family in honour of Darcy Sutherland," the organiser said. "We have received numerous requests on how to help and we are creating this page to assist the family with the necessary arrangements. Thank you for your love and support and coming together to assist the family during this difficult time."
Miranda Magpies FC also shared the post on its Facebook page.
Two teenage boys, both 16 were taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing. The were vessels seized for examination and police are investigating.
