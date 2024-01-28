Stingers water polo squad

With less than 200 days to go until the Paris Olympics, Water Polo Australia has announced its 15-strong Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers squad for the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics Championships- an important building block towards the Games.
Dolls Points Keesja Gofers is once again named in the team and joins Cronulla's Danijela Jackovich-they are now in Queensland for a training camp and test matches against Canada before flying to Doha from 2-18 February.
Former USA player Danijela Jackovich said the 2024 WC will be her debut for the Aussie stingers.
"My water polo and life journey have led me to my new home in Australia, a country I am proud to represent.
"The current Queensland camp is the first time this specific group of girls has been together with Bec Rippon at the helm.
"There has been a lot of energy and excitement to play and practice new tactics and strategies. It's great to have some test matches at home to prime us for the competition. We are feeling pretty confident headed into Doha." She said
"This will be a great opportunity to see where we are at with just six months to go until the Olympics."
The World Aquatics Championships will be the first major international hit out for the Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers in the 2024 Olympic year.
Last year the Aussie Stingers narrowly missed the podium at the World Championships in Japan, finishing in fourth place.
Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers Head Coach Bec Rippon said its an interesting time for Australia to have a World Championships and an Olympics in the same year.
" I think it's really important for us to get out there and get games at this level.
" We have to make the most of these opportunities to play against the best, and it also gives us a chance to see how we've developed since Fukuoka last year.
"We've picked a team that has a mix of experience and youth, and it's time for us to go out there and put into practice under pressure what we've spent time refining in Queensland." she said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.