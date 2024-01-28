St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Stingers water polo squad

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 29 2024 - 10:02am, first published 9:00am
Dolls Points Keesja Gofers has once again been named in the Australian Stingers water polo team to contest the world titles in Doha.
With less than 200 days to go until the Paris Olympics, Water Polo Australia has announced its 15-strong Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers squad for the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics Championships- an important building block towards the Games.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

