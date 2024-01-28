Saints in control

It was probably inevitable after setting Sutherland a hard 371 run chase after day one of their round 12 two day Belvidere Cup match that Saints would keep their undefeated crown going into the back end of the season.,
This is an annual match played for the Norm O'Neill trophy, a batsman who played for Australia and both district teams, starting at St George but moving to Sutherland to become their inaugural First Grade captain.
In 42 tests he made 2779 runs at 45.55, with six centuries. Between 1955 and 1967, he made 13,859 first-class runs at 50.95, with 45 centuries.
Helped by a Blake McDonalds century and a timely 98 from the skipper Nicholas Stapleton Sutherland were left 1-0 after opener Austin Waugh went after two balls on day one.
The session didn't begin well with rain delaying the start with players twice dragging the covers on and off.
After a 40 minute delay they got on the park with a light mist causing some problems for the batsman with a slow out field.
Sutherland captain Tom Doyle and his partner Ander Dietz didnt mess around though, blasting a boundary off the first ball of bowler Peter Francis -the second ball was also sent to the fence as was the third and the visitors intent was obvious.
Doyle then dealt the same punishment to Saints Skipper Stapleton at the other end keeping up their attack- a dropped catch in slips not helping his cause.
When Doyle went it was 2-51 but when the anchor Dietz followed it was 4-81 and realistically it was only a matter of time.
Joshua Moors took four wickets for the home team and Sutherland were all out for 191- and had to bat again.
Stapleton said it was nice to keep the winning streak going.
"Conditions were tough so it wasn't the best performance with the ball- our batting on day one set it up"
" Looking forward we have no 'unbeaten' expectations we just want as a team to get into good habits.
"A lot of things in cricket are out of your control-the team wants to make sure we control what we can."
Saints have four games left to play- finals are on their mind but so is the club championship where they currently sit in fourth.
