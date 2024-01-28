Tyrell Sloan set to fight for his position

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan knows his young teams roster lacks some big-names, but he is happy with what he has seen during summer training.
Flanagan said they are fitter, stronger and faster.
"Our training has gone to another level, so I have every confidence we'll have a good season," he said.
"We don't have a lot of rep players in our team, but we have some good players who will do a really good job.
"They'll play my style and defend."
The Dragons with most of their team off contract at the end of 2024 are reportedly preparing a new deal to keep their promising fullback Tyrell Sloan.
Sloan despite a slight injury concern has been putting in at Dragons training this off-season, and impressing the new head coach.
News Ltd reports the Dragons plan to begin negotiations with the 21-year-old, with the club keen to start fixing their list of 14 players who are coming off contract at the end of 2024.
Players like Sloan are one they don't want leaving.
Sloan was challenged by his coach this off-season, declaring he would be in a battle with Zac Lomax for the Dragons no. 1 jersey.
Sloan has answered the call and barring any setbacks, will be fullback for the Red V's first game of the season against the Gold Coast Titans on March 9.
Flanagan has used Cronulla's Will Kennedy as a comparison in conversations with Sloan and he is trying to play with the level of consistency that the Sharks fullback has developed.
Sloan's talents are obvious to most who know the game and have been recognised with his selection in the Indigenous All Stars and Prime Minister's XIII teams.
Some defensive lapses - and his injury suffered at last year's Koori Knockout has the 21-year-old fighting to make the No.1 jersey his.
Sloan has resumed full training but has some competition with Zac Lomax, who is an established centre, but has been given time to dabble at the back.
Flanagan said Lomax had been training really well and interchanging between fullback and centre.
"He's fit and strong and wins nearly everything with our testing - I might do a bit of Sloan and Lomax swapping.
"They're practising that now. I'm not saying they are going to do it, but it's an option."
Late last year Sloane said he knew his defence was lacking sometimes.
"I do save tries too, though. There's moments there where I'm good, and there's moments there where I'm bad.
"You are your own worst critic and sometimes I come out of a tackle feeling for myself - and not just myself, but letting my team down."
Sloan rejects suggestions he needs to bulk up.
"I've had three years in grade and I feel like it's my time to start playing my footy. I want to play fullback but it's whatever's best for the team - I really want to step up and make that position mine."
Skipper Ben Hunt has watched Lomax, and Sloan shuffle positions, but his preference is to have a regular fullback locked in by the time the season kicks off.
