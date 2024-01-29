St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jane McGrath beach run championship

John Veage
By John Veage
January 29 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A combined start saw the whole field from the u13's to the Opens and Masters set off on the four lap 500m course. Picture John Veage
A combined start saw the whole field from the u13's to the Opens and Masters set off on the four lap 500m course. Picture John Veage

Australia Day means more then just having a day off its also the day that Wanda hosts its annual Australia Day 2km Championships and Jane McGrath Classic .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.