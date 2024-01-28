A walk to remember: people power unites for dementia

What started as one event has grown to a movement across Australia, and soon Memory Walk & Jog will take place at Cronulla once again.
Dementia Australia's largest fundraising event is heading back to the suburb after a successful event in 2023 with walkers, runners and joggers setting off on March 10 at Don Lucas Reserve.
Last year, more than 10,000 people walked, jogged and ran in cities and towns across Australia for people affected by dementia. This year it's hoping to go even bigger and more people are being encouraged to sign-up and assist in raising more than $2 million.
The money will help fund invaluable support, education and resources for people living with dementia in Australia, their families and carers.
There are more than 421,000 people of all ages living with dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to more than 812,500 by 2054. Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
National Dementia Helpline 1800 100 500
