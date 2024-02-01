St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hospital interns make their medical mark

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:15pm
New interns begin their careers as junior doctors at St George Hospital. Picture by John Veage
St George Hospital has welcomed some fresh faces to the wards - eager junior doctors.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

