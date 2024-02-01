Hospital interns make their medical mark

St George Hospital has welcomed some fresh faces to the wards - eager junior doctors.
Ready to put theory into practice, the group of interns join the local health district with dedicated ambition.
They have finished their medical degree, and now have to complete a year of practice in hospital under supervision, before they become independent practitioners.
As part of their training, they will work the rounds of different hospitals to ensure a diverse medical experience.
Each intern also rotates through a variety of specialties during their intern year including the emergency and surgery departments.
Daniel Mezrani, 26, is confident the medical field is the right career choice for him. "I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it," he said. "Medicine has always been at the back of the mind. Both my parents were doctors. But I took some time to make sure it was what I really wanted to do. Ultimately I came back to it. It's immediately rewarding - you use your brain and push yourself, and explore your curiosity, while making a difference in people's lives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.