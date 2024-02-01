Hospital interns make their medical mark

Daniel Mezrani, 26, is confident the medical field is the right career choice for him. "I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it," he said. "Medicine has always been at the back of the mind. Both my parents were doctors. But I took some time to make sure it was what I really wanted to do. Ultimately I came back to it. It's immediately rewarding - you use your brain and push yourself, and explore your curiosity, while making a difference in people's lives."