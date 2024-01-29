Libs move swiftly to choose candidate for Cook byelection

The Liberal Party has wasted no time in moving to choose a candidate for a byelection in the seat of Cook following Scott Morrison's retirement announcement.
Nominations for preselection are due to close on Wednesday January 31.
On Monday, there was only one known contender - Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, who has the support of the dominant Moderates fraction.
Other Liberals who last week were looking at running included Simon Kennedy, who was the party's unsuccessful candidate for Bennelong - John Howard's former seat - at the 2022 election, and war widow Gwen Cherne, the inaugural Veteran Family Advocate Commissioner on the Repatriation Commission, who withdrew from the Hughes preselection contest because of a dual-citizenship issue, which has since been resolved.
Mr Morrison, who was the prime minister before leading the Coalition to a shattering defeat at the 2022 election, will leave parliament at the end of February, with a by-election possible as early as April.
The Liberal Party has a 12.4 per cent margin in Cook, which stretches from Sutherland Shire across Captain Cook Bridge into St George.
Labor candidate Simon Earle gained a 6.6 per cent swing against Mr Morrison at the 2022 election.
Labor officials are due to meet for a regular meeting on Friday where a decision may be made as to whether to contest Cook at the byelection or wait till the general election when an electoral redistribution may provide more favourable boundaries.
