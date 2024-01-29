Top seed Slayers drop the T20 title

Even though the Slayers openers Jo Kelly (33 off 42 balls) and Tahlia Wilson ( 55 off 45) and the team finishing with 5 / 117 off their 20 Overs- the Ghosts opener Anika Learoyd punished the attack scoring 90 off 66 balls faced and taking the semi final win with 1 / 119 off only 16.4 Overs.