Dani makes Australian team

John Veage
By John Veage
January 29 2024 - 5:22pm
Cronulla Sharks water polo player Dani Jackovich has been selected into the Australian Stingers water polo team. Picture John Veage
With less than 200 days to go until the Paris Olympics, Water Polo Australia has announced its 15-strong Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers squad for the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics Championships, an important building block towards the Games.

