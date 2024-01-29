St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Slayers fall at the T20 hurdle

John Veage
By John Veage
January 29 2024 - 5:09pm
The St George-Sutherland Slayers missed the T20 final. Picture John Veage
Cricket Central hosted the NSW Premier Cricket Women's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup finals on Australia Day in a triple-header format but the St George-Sutherland Slayers fell at the first hurdle.

