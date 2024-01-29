Slayers fall at the T20 hurdle

Cricket Central hosted the NSW Premier Cricket Women's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup finals on Australia Day in a triple-header format but the St George-Sutherland Slayers fell at the first hurdle.
Following nine preliminary rounds, the top four ranked clubs qualified for the elimination finals day.
The number one seed, St George-Sutherland Women's Cricket Club took on Campbelltown Camden District Cricket Club from 9.00am, before Northern District Cricket Club faced reigning titlists, Sydney Cricket Club, at 12.15pm, with the winners
Even though the Slayers openers Jo Kelly (33 off 42 balls) and Tahlia Wilson ( 55 off 45) and the team finishing with 5/117 off their 20 Overs- the Ghosts opener Anika Learoyd punished the attack scoring 90 off 66 balls faced and taking the semi final win with 1/119 off only 16.4 Overs.
Reigning T20 champions, Sydney Cricket Club won the final scoring 8/107 and bowling out Campbelltown for 86.
