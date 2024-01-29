Tax cut changes: Winners and losers in Cook and Hughes

About 80 per cent of taxpayers in Cook and 82 per cent in Hughes will receive a bigger tax cut than would have been the case if changes hadn't been made to the stage three cuts, the government claims.
Conversely, 20 per cent of taxpayers in Cook and 18 per cent in Hughes will be worse off.
The Opposition says the changes amount to a monumental broken promise, but Senator Tony Sheldon, the government's spokesman for the two Liberal-held electorates, echoed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers in saying every taxpayer would receive a cut, starting on July 1.
"Labor's new tax cuts are designed to provide cost-of-living relief to middle Australia while making our tax system fairer," Senator Sheldon said.
"Around 75,000 people - every taxpayer in Cook, and around 73,000 people - every taxpayer in Hughes, will receive a tax break from July 1 under Labor's better tax cuts announced by the Prime Minister and Treasurer."
Senator Sheldon said the average tax cut would be $1824 for taxpayers in Cook and $1771 for those in Hughes.
"Around 60,000 people, 80 per cent of taxpayers in Cook, and around 60,000 people, 82 percent of taxpayers in Hughes, will receive a bigger tax cut than they would have under the plan Scott Morrison legislated five years ago," he said.
"The average Australian wage earner on $73,000 per annum will receive a tax cut of $1504 which is more than $800 extra in their pocket each year than they would have received under Scott Morrison's proposal."
Taxpayers are invited to check their cut by using the calculator on the Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.au/tax-cuts/calculator
