St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Upgrade of fire trails in Loftus Creek area to help protect homes from bushfires

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 30 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire trail in the Loftus Creek area. Picture supplied
A fire trail in the Loftus Creek area. Picture supplied

Hundreds of homes on adjoining ridges will gain increased protection from bushfires through a $2.2 million upgrade of fire trails in the Loftus Creek area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.