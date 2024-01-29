Upgrade of fire trails in Loftus Creek area to help protect homes from bushfires

Hundreds of homes on adjoining ridges will gain increased protection from bushfires through a $2.2 million upgrade of fire trails in the Loftus Creek area.
Crown Lands has commissioned the Soil Conservation Service to undertake the work, to ensure the fire trails are up to Rural Fire Service standards.
Work commenced on January 22 and will continue for 16 weeks.
The network of trails to be improved includes the Loftus Creek Fire Trail, Fremantle Fire Trail, Viburnum Fire Trail, Cranberry Fire Trail, Kingswood Fire Trail, Turrella Fire Trail, and Camp Wanawong Fire Trail.
Work crews will repair damaged fire trails, install vehicle turning and passing bays, reduce vegetation encroachment, and improve drainage in the area.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said recent wet weather had caused the fire trails to become waterlogged and overgrown, posing a challenge to fire crews accessing the area in the case of an emergency.
Mr Kamper said the improvements would also benefit the wider community, which uses the fire trails for recreation, including running, bush walking and bird watching.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.