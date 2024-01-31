Free information sessions for carers and volunteers in aged care

3Bridges is offering free training to people who volunteer in aged care services.
Volunteer Essentials in Aged Care (Commonwealth Home Support Program) is open to anyone interested in becoming a volunteer.
Rights and responsibilities include professional boundaries - an overview of privacy and confidentiality, effective communication - empathy, dignity and respect, cross cultural communication, duty of care, dignity and risk, wellness, customer service and managing complaints, aged care reforms, and code of conduct.
The first free session is on February 14 from 9am-3.30pm at the meeting room, Cronulla Central Shopping Centre.
Another free session at the same venue is on February 21 from 9am-1pm and covers professional boundaries care staff and volunteers.
