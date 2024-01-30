St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Peabody seeks new longwall as film about its pollution failures launches

By Ben Langford
January 30 2024 - 11:00am
Poster for the film to be screened at Hazelhurst on Sunday.
Coal miner Peabody's plan to add another longwall to its Helensburgh underground operation has coincided with the release of a film about its problems with pollution overflow into the Royal National Park, and the company being prosecuted by the EPA for it.

