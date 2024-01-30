Peabody seeks new longwall as film about its pollution failures launches

Coal miner Peabody's plan to add another longwall to its Helensburgh underground operation has coincided with the release of a film about its problems with pollution overflow into the Royal National Park, and the company being prosecuted by the EPA for it.
Peabody subsidiary Metropolitan Collieries will ask planning authorities to modify its approval so it can redesign one longwall panel and add another, arguing it is substantially the same as the operations already underway.
The new longwall, numbered 318, would be extended from where mining is currently taking place, beneath the drinking water catchment between the Woronora Reservoir and the Woronora River, west of Helensburgh.
The miner has started the Major Projects planning process to seek approval to add the new longall, remediate a section of the embankment at the mine surface facilities, and develop a long term coal reject strategy.
A Peabody spokesman said the new section was next to the current approved mining area.
"Peabody is seeking to mine a section of coal adjacent to the current longwalls consistent with the approved project," he said.
"If it does go through, it'll be the first extension of the current mine since it was approved by the NSW government in 2009.
"Any extension will also form a precedent. Peabody is currently exploring for coal under an additional 2,042 hectares in the upper part of the Woronora Reservoir catchment. I suspect the last thing Illawarra and Sutherland Shire residents want is another coal mine in our water catchment."
Illawarra filmmaker James O'Connor's new work Coal Creek premiered on Sunday January 28 at Port Kembla, with another screening the following Sunday at Hazelhurst Arts Centre Gymea on Sunday February 4, from 1.30 pm to 4pm.
The film details how the area was the site for the reintroduction of a platypus colony despite the pollution.
The EPA prosecution is scheduled for a directions hearing on February 2.
The Peabody spokesman said coal was essential for producing renewable energy.
"Metropolitan Mine safely and sustainably produces steel making coal, a vital component of renewable energy, while supporting hundreds of local jobs in Helensburgh and Wollongong communities," he said.
"A proactive opportunity has been identified to undertake works to improve the long-term stability of the site which includes re-establishing native vegetation communities on the surface facilities area."
Further details will emerge during the planning exhibition process but this remediation appears to be the planting of trees.
The coal reject strategy would involve "requesting approval to continue the railing of wash plant reject coal from site that can be repurposed for road construction, industrial projects and shipped to customers overseas", the spokesman said.
Metropolitan Collieries has been fined and is being prosecuted by the Environment Protection Authority after repeated pollution incidents where heavy rain washed coal material into Camp Gully Creek beside the mine top.
This creek flows into the Hacking River and through the Royal National Park, and coal "fines" were found as far downstream as the Audley Weir, penetrating almost the entire length of thew world's second-oldest national park.
Catherine Reynolds from the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre said her members had observed coal waste remained visible through the Hacking River.
"It is concerning that Peabody believes the government will grant approval for this modification," Dr Reynolds said.
The report Peabody seeks new longwall as film about its pollution failures launches first appeared in the Illawarra Mercury
