Another inquiry: IPART to review financial model under which councils operate

The state government has announced a review of the financial model under which local councils operate - but it will be 12 months before a report is completed.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal will carry out the review, which will include considering the key factors impacting the financial sustainability of councils.
IPART will consult with councils and the public to develop a report due to the government 12 months' after the Terms of Reference have been finalised.
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig said the tribunal would consider and recommend improvements on matters including:
This review, which was an election promise, follows changes made to the IPART rate peg methodology last year, which were designed to give councils greater certainty about the income they can generate through the payment of council rates, while protecting residents from significant rate increases.
The draft Terms of Reference are open for feedback and can be viewed here.
Submissions on the draft Terms of Reference will be accepted until 15 March 2024.
Opposition spokeswoman on local government Wendy Tuckerman said the Minns Government had announced over 30 reviews, but lacked the policy and detail to deal with the issues facing NSW.
The review is due to be finalised 12 months after the terms of reference have been finalised," she said.
"We're almost a year into the Minns Government and the best they can do is offer possible solutions in more than 12 months."
Ms Tuckerman said the minister "should do his job, sit down with mayors and work on solutions".
