Play, listen and learn: school welcomes youngest learners

Cronulla South Public School was among the many schools that welcomed its new additions to the classrooms on February 5.
Kindergarten pupils started primary school this week, and with sparkling shoes and clean white socks, the children will spend their first week settling into their new routine.
There are 63,618 kids starting Kindergarten in NSW in 2024.
After going through orientation, meeting their teacher and being supported by their older senior peers - their buddies, the children will spend each day in their new environments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.