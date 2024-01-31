St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Leading by example: funds keep the wheels of positive change turning

By Eva Kolimar
February 1 2024 - 10:00am
Nellie Doueihi was the recipient of $20,000 in an annual grants program. Nominations for deserving community members are open for 2024. Picture supplied
Nellie Doueihi was the recipient of $20,000 in an annual grants program. Nominations for deserving community members are open for 2024. Picture supplied

It's that time again to nominate a deserving community 'hero' who goes above and beyond in their line of work.

Eva Kolimar

