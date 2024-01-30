If your child, or children, are eligible for any of the NSW government's vouchers, it'd be wise to claim and use them.
They're a positive thing for a child's development, and they help local businesses a bit, too, encouraging a higher participation rate.
The idea has been around for a while, but the vouchers and eligibility criteria have changed a little this year.
The Active and Creative Kids voucher programs are incentives to get NSW children signed up for sports, other physical activities, music, or other performing or creative art.
First Lap vouchers also contribute to the cost of pre-schoolers having swimming lessons.
As explained by the NSW government, parents, guardians, and carers of all children aged three to six years who are not enrolled in school can apply for a $50 voucher towards the cost of swimming lessons.
The vouchers may be used with an approved First Lap provider, and to get yours, use the Service NSW website.
You can also use the Service NSW website to find a registered First Lap swim provider.
In June 2023, the First Lap voucher program was extended for 12 months, and the voucher will be valid until June 30, 2024.
The next state budget may or may not extend it again, so be sure to get a hold of it while it remains available.
As for the Active and Creative Kids voucher programs, these are now combined into the same voucher, and eligibility is means-tested.
"Around 600,000 school-aged kids in NSW can continue [using it] to participate in sports and creative programs across the state," the NSW government said in a statement last June.
The good news is the Active and Creative Kids voucher program is now a permanent fixture in the state budget, whereas it was previously unknown as to whether it would return the following year.
"The new voucher will be for $50 and will be issued twice a year, at the start of terms 1 and 3, beginning in 2024."
These can be redeemed on eligible active or creative activities with registered providers.
Applications for the Active and Creative Kids voucher open in February 2024, and again, you need to visit the Service NSW website.
Your child must be a NSW resident between 4.5 and 18 years old to be eligible. You must receive the Family Tax Benefit Part A, Part B, or both.
Also, be sure to redeem the voucher before the expiration date that will be on it.
Better Health Tai Chi Chuan is a non-profit school in Narwee, dedicated to empowering people in the local community to improve their health and immunity.
Founded 39 years ago by Dr Paul Lam, the school has taken part in medical research in conjunction with St George Hospital and University of NSW.
As the new year kicks off Better Health Tai Chi Chuan is ready to welcome new participants interested in improving their quality of life.
Dr Lam said the friendly instructors are all fully qualified and certified by the NSW Government.
"Tai chi is proven by many studies to improve immunity, giving us a better chance against all germs," Dr Lam said.
"Being healthy makes life more enjoyable, and we have more freedom to do things. Tai chi improves almost all aspects of health, as shown by more than 500 medical studies."
One particular study conducted by Professor Leigh Callahan from the University of North Carolina certainly helps to prove Dr Lam's point.
A group of 354 subjects with arthritis were divided into two groups: tai chi and wait list.
After eight weeks the tai chi group had significant pain relief and were able to do more of their daily activities.
With its origins in ancient China, tai chi's movements look gentle, graceful and seemingly effortless.
"The flowing movements are like water in a river," Dr Lam said.
"Beneath the tranquil surface there is a current with immense power - the power for healing and inner strength."
Tai chi exercises all your muscles and ligaments. Stronger muscles support and protect the joints allowing you to do more.
It improves flexibility which can help reduce pain. It also improves cardiovascular fitness and can enhance healing.
"Tai chi is a pleasurable mind and body exercise that brings tranquillity to relieve stress and reduce pain," Dr Lam said.
"Today's busy lifestyles mean we are doing too much, too fast and have too much stress. We are built to have fastness for quick action and slowness for recovery and relaxation and we need both to be in balance," he said.
"Tai chi brings us slowness and mindfulness to balance out the rushing and bring us back to nature.
"The best way to find out about tai chi is to try it.
"Our experienced instructors will work with everyone in any level of tai chi."
To find out more about the benefits of tai chi and Dr Lam's classes you can visit the website at betterhealthtcc.com.au.
Tai chi is a pleasurable mind and body exercise that brings tranquillity to relieve stress and reduce pain.- Dr Paul Lam