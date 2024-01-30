Save on fees with Active and Creative Kids voucher programs for 2024 Advertising Feature

The Active and Creative Kids program is now on the same voucher and around 600,000 school-aged children in NSW remain eligible for it. Pictures Shutterstock

If your child, or children, are eligible for any of the NSW government's vouchers, it'd be wise to claim and use them.

They're a positive thing for a child's development, and they help local businesses a bit, too, encouraging a higher participation rate.

The idea has been around for a while, but the vouchers and eligibility criteria have changed a little this year.

The Active and Creative Kids voucher programs are incentives to get NSW children signed up for sports, other physical activities, music, or other performing or creative art.



First Lap vouchers also contribute to the cost of pre-schoolers having swimming lessons.

As explained by the NSW government, parents, guardians, and carers of all children aged three to six years who are not enrolled in school can apply for a $50 voucher towards the cost of swimming lessons.

The vouchers may be used with an approved First Lap provider, and to get yours, use the Service NSW website.



You can also use the Service NSW website to find a registered First Lap swim provider.

In June 2023, the First Lap voucher program was extended for 12 months, and the voucher will be valid until June 30, 2024.

First Lap is a $50 voucher for all NSW children aged three to six years and not yet enrolled in school, to put towards swimming lessons with an eligible provider.

The next state budget may or may not extend it again, so be sure to get a hold of it while it remains available.

As for the Active and Creative Kids voucher programs, these are now combined into the same voucher, and eligibility is means-tested.

"Around 600,000 school-aged kids in NSW can continue [using it] to participate in sports and creative programs across the state," the NSW government said in a statement last June.

The good news is the Active and Creative Kids voucher program is now a permanent fixture in the state budget, whereas it was previously unknown as to whether it would return the following year.

"The new voucher will be for $50 and will be issued twice a year, at the start of terms 1 and 3, beginning in 2024."

These can be redeemed on eligible active or creative activities with registered providers.

Applications for the Active and Creative Kids voucher open in February 2024, and again, you need to visit the Service NSW website.

Your child must be a NSW resident between 4.5 and 18 years old to be eligible. You must receive the Family Tax Benefit Part A, Part B, or both.