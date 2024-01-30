Young man dies in suspected electrical accident at Engadine

A man aged in his 20s has died in a suspected electrical accident at Engadine.
Another man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Emergency services were called to Old Princes Highway, near Waratah Road, about 11.40am.
"Police were told that a man, aged in his 20s, was believed to have been electrocuted before he fell off from the roof of a building," a police statement said.
"He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the man died at the scene.
"It is believed that a second man - in his 60s - who had attempted to provide first aid was also injured.
"He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
"SafeWork NSW have been notified.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Sutherland Shire Police Area Command."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.