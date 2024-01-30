St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Young man dies in suspected electrical accident at Engadine

Updated January 30 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:06pm
A man aged in his 20s has died in a suspected electrical accident at Engadine.

