'Hot spot' fears: Timezone Cronulla approved against police objections

A Timezone amusement centre at Cronulla has received development approval against the objections of police, who believe it could increase youth crime in a known "hot spot".
The centre will replace the former IGA supermarket in Cronulla Street, near the train station.
The retail space has been empty since the supermarket closed in March 2022.
The approved hours are those requested by the applicant - between 10am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 12 midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Sutherland Shire Council imposed a range of conditions in approving the DA.
A council assessment report said the application was referred to the NSW Police Force for specialist input as the proposed hours of operation were beyond base hours (of 10pm closure).
"The Sutherland Shire Police Area Command object to the proposed use," the report said.
"The police state that the proposed use / premises will have negative social impacts in the locality.
"Concern has been raised that the use will be attractive to problematic youth, noting proximity to Cronulla train station and Gunnamatta Park.
"The police have noted that Cronulla is a hot spot location for youth crime and raise concern as to the proposed use exacerbating this.
"Notwithstanding this, the police stated that, if council sought to approve the application, a number of conditions are to be included."
The report said the police requests and the manner in which they would be incorporated into the approval were as follows:
The report said police sought two conditions which were not incorporated into the consent.
"These relate to occupation of the site and patron behaviour," the report said.
"One condition sought to limit occupation by staff or contractors before or beyond half an hour prior to and after the cessation of trading on any day.
"The second condition states that the operator is to accept full responsibility for the behaviour of their patrons while on the premises and in the adjoining streets; the operator must take all steps necessary to ensure that no noise nuisance occurs from persons entering or leaving the premises.
"These conditions are typically applied to licensed venues and are not considered reasonable for the proposed use."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.