'Hot spot' fears: Timezone Cronulla approved against police objections

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:46am, first published 6:37am
Timezone will occupy the space previously occupied by IGA at the southern end of Cronulla Street. Picture by Chris Lane
A Timezone amusement centre at Cronulla has received development approval against the objections of police, who believe it could increase youth crime in a known "hot spot".

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

