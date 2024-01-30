'Hot spot' fears: Timezone Cronulla approved against police objections

"A 12-month condition be applied to allow for a proper assessment of social impacts. The police requested a reviewable condition of the use itself; however, this is considered unreasonable given the proposed use is permissible within the zone and the proposed hours are within the High Activity Area base hours permitted under Chapter 37 Late Night Trading of the DCP. To mitigate any adverse social impacts, a condition is imposed requiring that a security personnel is required from 6pm till close every night.



"CCTV requirements. While the proposed Plan of Management (PoM) outlines the installation of CCTV, specific operating requirements are to be added to an updated PoM.



"Additional crime and security measures are needed to ensure adverse social outcomes do not occur. These include the addition of Crime Scene Preservation guidelines, incident recording requirements, and security on site. The specifics of these are outlined in a condition of consent.

"Number of patrons restricted to 90 persons. This is consistent with the proposed patronage.

"Requirement for a copy of all current development consents (including approved plans) for the operation of the premises, any Registers required, and the approved Plan of Management to be kept on the premises and made available for inspection immediately upon request by Council Officers, Police Officers and/or Office of Liquor and Gaming NSW Authorised Officers.