Dragons sign Faitala-Mariner

The Dragons are slowly filling their roster announcing the signing of former Bulldogs hard running forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The 30-year-old brings 114 games of first-grade experience across 10 seasons at the Warriors and Bulldogs as well as four Test appearances for Toa Samoa and New Zealand.
There had been a falling out between the Bulldogs and their former captain with Faitala-Mariner having two years remaining on his contract- he eventually returned to training at Belmore after he had crisis talks with coach Cameron Ciraldo and general manager Phil Gould.
Faitala-Mariner had questioned the Bulldogs' training regime after a number of Polynesian players had expressed concern over the coach's training methods.
Faitala-Mariner, who made his 100th NRL appearance for Canterbury last July, has played predominantly in the back row , however, the Kiwi international played his last two games at prop to cover for injuries to the club's middle forwards.
His 2023 season was interrupted by Injuries, as well as pneumonia, resulting in Faitala-Mariner making only 14 appearances .
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said they excited to welcome him to training this week as they continued their preparation for the 2024 season
"Raymond is a veteran first-grader who will add some experience and grit to our forward pack,"
"His ability to play both on an edge and in the middle, as well as the guidance he can provide our emerging forwards, will benefit our entire squad." he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.