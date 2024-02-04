St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons sign Faitala-Mariner

John Veage
By John Veage
February 5 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faitala-Mariner has played predominantly in the back row, however, the Kiwi international played his last two games at prop to cover for injuries .Picture NRL Images
Faitala-Mariner has played predominantly in the back row, however, the Kiwi international played his last two games at prop to cover for injuries .Picture NRL Images

The Dragons are slowly filling their roster announcing the signing of former Bulldogs hard running forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.