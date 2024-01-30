St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Consultation for Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management extended

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 31 2024 - 10:12am, first published 10:06am
The Plan of Management will outline how the Jubilee Oval Precinct will be used, improved and managed in the future.
The consultation period for Georges River Council's Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management has been further extended until March 1.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

