Consultation for Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management extended

The consultation period for Georges River Council's Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management has been further extended until March 1.
The Jubilee Stadium Precinct is made up of open spaces and facilities including Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Park, community buildings occupied by Kogarah Community Centre and Nan Tien Buddhist Temple, the war memorial and the Legend's Walk.
As part of the amended Crown Land Management Act 2016, all councils must prepare a Plan of Management (PoM) for all parks and reserves.
The plan of management is a document that sets out a framework for managing public land and it is written in consultation with the community, guiding and informing the current and future use, management and improvements of public spaces.
It is a legal document that provides a clear set of guidelines for the short- and long-term management of a parcel of community land owned or managed by the council.
For example, a POM outlines how a park or reserve will be used, improved and managed in the future. It will:
Georges River Council is asking the community how they use these spaces, what they value about them and how their experiences could be improved.
The council is initially consulting through the Your Say page while it formalises the engagement of a consultant which will further engage with the community and relevant groups.
A report to go to the February 1 meeting of the council's Sports Advisory Committee gives an update on the plan of management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct.
Timelines will be finalised following the appointment of a consultant.
Work is expected to take 18 months and will include the initial survey through Your Say, targeted consultations and forums, public exhibition and the endorsement by the Planning Minister.
For more information and to share your thoughts, visit the Your Say page: https://brnw.ch/21wFUfH
How to be involved:
Complete an online feedback form at: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/jubilee-stadium-precinct-plan-of-management/surveys/community-survey
If you are returning a hard copy submission, please quote SF23/162 Public Submission - Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management at the beginning of your submission and return in person to Georges River Council Civic Centre or libraries.
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481
