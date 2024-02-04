Romeo returns to play for City

Penshurst's National Premier Leagues Men's NSW side St George City have boosted their attacking stocks with the signing of American striker Jason Romero for the 2024 season.
The 28-year-old returns to the club he played for in 2020/21 following stints with APIA Leichhardt and A-League outfit Macarthur FC.
His signing is a big inclusion as City coach Mirko Jurilj busily prepares his troops for a huge year ahead.
Romero will link up with Presley Ortiz, the Petratos brothers Kosta and Maki, Fumoto Kamada and Louis Khoury at Penshurst Park.
City's first match is a blockbuster as they host rivals Rockdale on Saturday February 17 at Penshurst Park.
Coach, Jurilj is excited to have the signature of one of the Leagues best strikers .
"Jason is a fantastic player, with real quality and experience, and we are very pleased to have him join the team" he said.
He will have a positive impact not only on the field but around the Club and will be a leader amongst the group."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.