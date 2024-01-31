St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Skateboard Mini Comp to celebrate opening of new Olds Park Skatepark

By Jim Gainsford
January 31 2024 - 11:30am
Artist's impression of the new Olds Park Skatepark.
The official opening of the Olds Park Skatepark on Saturday, February 17 will be celebrated with a Skateboard Mini Comp.

