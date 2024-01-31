Skateboard Mini Comp to celebrate opening of new Olds Park Skatepark

The official opening of the Olds Park Skatepark on Saturday, February 17 will be celebrated with a Skateboard Mini Comp.
There will be two categories for the Skateboard Mini Comp, U13s and 13s and over. Entry is free.
Georges River Council's $4.2 million Olds Park Skatepark and Netball Courts precinct replaces the previous skatepark which was constructed in the late 1970s and only included a skate bowl and two ramps.
The new facility includes a flowy street-style skatepark, three netball courts with senior and junior goalposts, two netball/basketball multi-courts, bike and skateboard repair stations and shaded seating areas.
In early 2018, the council received two petitions from local skateboarders Riley Allison and Joshua Esber calling for a skatepark.
At the time, Riley and Joshua told the council they had to travel as far as Helensburgh and Greenhills Beach in Sutherland Shire to find a good skatepark.
Georges River Council received $1 million towards the project under the NSW Government's Greater Cities Sport Facility Fund.
Details:
Opening of the Olds Park Skatepark, Saturday, February 17,
Address:
Olds Park Skatepark
624 Forest Road, Penshurst
Time:
11.00am - Check in and in person registration / warm up
11.30am - 12.30pm - Junior skate comp for under 13s
12.30pm - 1.30pm - Open skate comp 13 years and over
1.30pm - 2.00pm - Presentation of prizes.
Cost: Free
Register: For bookings call (02) 9330 6444 or click on
