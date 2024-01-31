St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

50,000 to welcome Year of the Dragon in Hurstville

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 31 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Lion Dance Kids troupe prepare to leap into action at the 2024 Lunar New Year festivities at Hurstville on Saturday. Picture: Chris Lane
Members of the Lion Dance Kids troupe prepare to leap into action at the 2024 Lunar New Year festivities at Hurstville on Saturday. Picture: Chris Lane

This year marks the 21st year that Lunar New Year is celebrated in the Georges River area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.