50,000 to welcome Year of the Dragon in Hurstville

This year marks the 21st year that Lunar New Year is celebrated in the Georges River area.
Hurstville's Forest Road will host 50,000 visitors in the celebrations and festivities on Saturday, February 3.
It will be the largest Sydney Metro, council-led Lunar New Year 2024 celebration.
Locals and visitors will get to enjoy spectacular food and entertainment, traditional and cultural performances as they welcome luck and prosperity for the new year.
This is a significant celebration for Georges River Council as the dragon is the council's logo and its mascot is Georgie the Dragon.
Highlights of the day will include:
WHEN: Saturday February 3, 2024
WHERE: Forest Road, Hurstville
TIME: 12.00pm to 9.00pm
