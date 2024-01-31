St George community to benefit from new Urgent Care Service

The St George community can now access healthcare in a more timely way, and avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency department (ED), thanks to a new Urgent Care Service (UCS) at Carlton which opened its doors to patients today.
The service is designed to treat a range of illnesses and injuries that are deemed urgent, but not life-threatening, such as minor wounds that need stitches, suspected broken bones and skin infections that need antibiotics.
The Carlton Urgent Care Service will be open 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm, and will be staffed by General Practitioners and nurses with important diagnostic services available including pathology and radiology.
The community can access the service by calling Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 and treatment is free for Medicare card holders and community-based asylum seekers.
Callers speak with a registered nurse who asks questions to assess the patient's condition, before guiding them to the care they need, and can even make a booking on the caller's behalf. If you need language support, call TIS National on 131 450 and ask for Healthdirect.
The Carlton Urgent Care Service will integrate with other health services and organisations in the St George region, including local primary care providers, NSW Ambulance and St George Hospital.
NSW Health has partnered with primary health networks to deliver additional urgent care services right across the state, in an effort to ease pressure on busy hospital EDs and ensure the people of NSW continue to receive care at the right time and in the right place.
"The new Carlton Urgent Care Service will mean the local community can receive care quickly for conditions which can be safely and appropriately treated outside of our busy EDs," NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns said.
"Urgent Care Services make it simple and easy for patients to access high quality care.
"As a local in this community, I am proud to see this vitally important service open to the people of Carlton today.
"This is another way we're rebuilding our essential services, making it easier for the people of NSW to get help when they need it most," he said.
Central Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network CEO Nathalie Hansen said the service is designed to bridge the gap for patients between primary care and emergency care, ensuring patients not able to see their usual GP receive fast access to urgent care without waiting in the emergency department.
"We encourage community members who need access to fast medical attention for conditions that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn't be left untreated, to access the Carlton Urgent Care Service," she said.
The NSW Government has committed $124 million over two years to deliver 25 Urgent Care Services in NSW by mid-2025. It is also supported by funding from the Commonwealth Government.
The Urgent Care Service clinic is located at: Eastbrooke Medical Centre at 354 - 356 Railway Parade, Carlton.
