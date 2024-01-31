St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George community to benefit from new Urgent Care Service

Updated January 31 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:14pm
The Carlton Urgent Care Service will be open 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm, and will be staffed by General Practitioners and nurses.
The St George community can now access healthcare in a more timely way, and avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency department (ED), thanks to a new Urgent Care Service (UCS) at Carlton which opened its doors to patients today.

